Florida Keys

Woman Killed, 2 Boys Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys

The accident took place around 5 p.m. when the three victims slammed into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon

By NBC 6

Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images

A woman was killed and two boys were injured after they hit a bridge during a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys Monday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. when the three victims were parasailing and the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the woman was declared dead. Both boys, ages 7 and 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in Marathon with one later airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims, but said they were from Illinois and in the Keys for a vacation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Key West Citizen reported that it was a mother and her two sons.

The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash.

An employee of the parasail company used, Light House Parasail Inc. out of Marathon, told NBC 6 they are "devastated" and are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

U.S. & World

Uvalde school shooting May 25

Texas School Shooting Updates: Uvalde Funerals Begin; Police Chief Under Fire

social media 30 seconds ago

Supreme Court Blocks Texas Law Intended to Restrict Social Media Site Blocking

In 2014, the Florida state legislature passed new laws following several deadly parasailing accidents, some of which require operators to carry $2 million in liability coverage and are prohibited from operating a parasail in certain weather conditions, including when winds reach 20 mph. The law also requires safety briefings for passengers.

"One of the key things I think that was really important and I stressed in the meetings was the safety briefings," said Mark McCulloh, who created the Parasail Safety Council and was directly involved in the push for legislation.

"When it comes to weather, the general public know when they see a storm coming," he said. "Everybody knows it — you see a frontal system, the wind changes, the temperature changes. Don't be afraid to tell the captain, 'I don't want to fly, I don't want to go up in the air right now.'"

Editor's Note: NBC 6 has not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the boys and has edited the article.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMarathonparasailing accident
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us