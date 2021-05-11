Woman Posed as Student, Snuck Into Fla. High School to Promote Instagram Page: Cops

A 28-year-old woman posed as a student and snuck into a high school in Hialeah, Florida, to try to promote her Instagram page, police said.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini was arrested on burglary and other charges after she entered American Senior High School through the front entrance Monday morning, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Francisquini was able to blend in with students by wearing a backpack, carrying a skateboard and dressing similar to them.

Once she was inside the school, Francisquini approached numerous students and gave them printed pamphlets with her Instagram name on it and asked them to follow her, the report said.

Francisquini was also using her phone to record herself wandering the halls, the report said.

Security guards found her wandering the school halls and confronted her, and she told them she was looking for the registration office, the report said.

But instead of going to the registration office, she continued to walk through the hallways and stop students, the report said.

When security confronted her a second time, she refused to stop and left the building before fleeing the school property, the report said.

Police said they were able to use her Instagram account to find her, and Francisquini was arrested at her home in North Miami Beach.

Francisquini was booked into Miami-Dade jail, where she remained held on $2,000 bond Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't available.