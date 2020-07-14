Los Angeles

Woman Sentenced to 21 Years for Killing Landlord, Attempting to Bury Him in Backyard

Authorities found Lanham’s body wrapped in tarp in the backyard next to a shovel and a freshly dug grave.

By Associated Press

NBCLA

 A Southern California woman was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in state prison for shooting and killing her landlord and attempting to bury him in the backyard of his home, prosecutors said.

Kristen King Olson, 41, had pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the 2018 shooting of Royce Leon Lanham, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities found Lanham’s body wrapped in tarp in the backyard next to a shovel and a freshly dug grave.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 57 mins ago

US Virus Updates: Hospitals to Send Data to DC, Not CDC; Miami-Dade at ‘Critical Moment'

Department of Justice 13 hours ago

Trump Administration Rescinds Rule on Foreign Students Living in US

A woman was arrested after investigators found a death body in her Harbor Gateway home.

Lanham, 62, had been attempting to evict Olson from the home in Gardena due to her erratic behavior, prosecutors said.

When officers responded on Sept. 12, 2008, Olson initially barricaded herself inside the home, but eventually surrendered.

Olson was originally charged with murder and faced a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison had the case gone to trial.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us