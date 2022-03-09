jerry jones

Woman Sues Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Says He's Her Biological Father

A representative for Jerry Jones declined to comment

A woman who grew up in North Texas has filed a lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father.

A representative for Jones declined to comment.

In a plaintiff's petition filed in Dallas County, the woman claims Jerry Jones had an affair with her mother in the 1990s.

The lawsuit states: "Jones decided to do what he always does 'make a deal' to assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified."

The documents say her mother accepted ongoing financial support in exchange for silence on her daughter's parentage.

She asks the court to be freed from the confidentiality provisions of an agreement made when she was one year old.

She also seeks to be able to establish parentage while keeping two trusts which the lawsuit states were funded by Jones for her benefit.

The case has now been sealed, which is why NBC 5 is not naming the woman.

We reached the woman's mother by phone and she declined to comment.

The woman and her attorneys have not returned calls or emails.

