The Women’s March is set to return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday and this time, organizers are focusing the demonstration on abortion access.

Here’s what to know about the Oct. 2 Rally for Abortion Justice.

What is the Women’s March in D.C. 2021?

In 2021, the march will focus on pro-abortion rights. It's in response to a law in Texas that bars most abortions. Organizers planned this march for early October because the Supreme Court of the United States is set to reconvene on Monday.

The first modern Women's March on Washington was set for the day after former President Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.

Where is the Women’s March in D.C. 2021?

The rally will be at Freedom Plaza, then there will be a march to the Supreme Court building.

When is the Women’s March in D.C. 2021?

The demonstration is set for Saturday, Oct. 2. A faith gathering is scheduled at Freedom Plaza at 10 a.m., followed by a rally at noon. The march from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court plaza is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

What’s not allowed?

Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” series should not be worn, organizers say. The red cloaks and hoods worn by characters in the dystopian series about women being enslaved to bear children are often seen at pro-abortion rights demonstrations.

“It erases the fact that Black women, undocumented women, incarcerated women, poor women and disabled women have always had their reproduction freedom controlled in this country,” the Women’s March says.

Coat hanger imagery is barred, along with weapons and illegal drugs.

Who will speak at the Rally for Abortion Justice?

Comedian Cristela Alonzo is set to host and guest speakers scheduled include Busy Philipps and Schuyler Bailar.

Are there COVID-19 safety protocols?

Attendees are required to wear masks; social distancing is advised and hand sanitizer will be available, organizers say.

Are there other marches in the D.C. area?

The Women’s March says marches are planned throughout the country, including in Frederick, Maryland, and Woodstock, Virginia. Here’s a map.

Road Closures for the 2021 Women's March in D.C.

Here's what D.C. police say about road closures:

These streets will be emergency no parking on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

Street to 3 Street, NW 14 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW 13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street, NW

These streets will close on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15 th Street to 12 th Street, NW

Street to 12 Street, NW 14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW 13 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW E Street from 12th Street from 14th Street, NW

Streets closed on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Street closures could change without notice, police said.