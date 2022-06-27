Woodsy Whimsy Reigns During ‘Bigfoot Daze'

Willow Creek

Saturday, July 9

A parade, contests, and other homespun activities are at the heart of the festival

ROAMING HERE AND THERE: We can all agree that Bigfoot is frequently on the move, or so the people who follow the reported whereabouts of the supernatural (and super-shaggy) superstar can agree. The hirsute legend is not known for staying in one single spot, but rather might be spied atop a heavily wooded hill, in a deep dell, or by a burbling stream, all in the course of a myth-seeking day. With that in mind, Bigfoot-inspired events might also move on occasion, even if we've grown accustomed to seeing them in a certain fixed location. Take Bigfoot Daze, one of the best-known bashes associated with Willow Creek, a Northern California town that has an iconic association with the iconic forest figure. Nope, Bigfoot has not been seen ordering a cup of joe to go at the village's restaurants, or so we believe, but he is said to favor the forested areas near the town.

BIGFOOT DAZE... has honored that legendary legacy for years, with a party that has taken place in the vicinity of Labor Day. Now the festival is doing a bit of roaming, much like Bigfoot, and settling into the second Saturday of July (you can read why on this page). Fans of the longtime, cute 'n quirky gathering will be pleased to know that the parade is still a mainstay, and an ice cream social, and a bevy of memorably competitions, too (including the Bigfoot Calling Contest). If you've been wanting to road trip to Humboldt County this summer, doing so in the first part of July might be the perfect time to roll for the tree-laden, arts-cool area.

TRUE, Bigfoot may not consult a calendar or wristwatch as he moves from a riverbank to a nearby hilltop, but Bigfoot buffs should keep an eye on the date, especially if they'd like to attend one of the best-known Bigfoot gatherings in the country. Bigfoot Daze 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 9; more information may be found here.