San Diego Zoo

Worker Bitten By Viper at San Diego Zoo

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment

By Eric S. Page

African Bush Viper, Atheris squamigera, coiled around a tree branch; native to Masai Mara, Kenya, Africa Controlled situation.
Getty Image

A San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist was bitten Monday by a venomous snake while they were in an area away from the public, an official said.

The worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment after the bite from the African bush viper, the official said, stressing that "incidents like this are very rare, and the snake was contained at all times with no risk of an escape."

The condition of the employee was unknown Tuesday.

The male African Bush viper can grow up to nearly 2.5 feet in length and the species easily recognized by its dorsal scales that give it a distinctive, dragon-like appearance.

Since there is no antivenin for the African bush viper, its bite, which can cause bleeding of the internal organs, can be fatal, according to several websites, though the danger is reportedly dependent upon the age of the snake and a variety of other factors.

San Diego Zoo
