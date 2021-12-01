Hallandale Beach

Workers Rescued After Partial Scaffolding Collapse at High-Rise in Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two workers were rescued after a partial scaffolding collapse left them dangling off the side of a high-rise condominium building in Hallandale Beach Wednesday.

The incident was reported at the building at 1950 S. Ocean Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Footage showed fire rescue crews being lowered to the workers from the building's roof, while firefighters assisted from a bucket truck and the condo building's balconies.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials in Florida said they responded to the building around 3 p.m. to rescue the workers, who were suspended by their harnesses.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

1st US Case of COVID Omicron Variant Confirmed in California

Michigan 5 hours ago

Michigan Teen Charged in Oxford High School Shooting

One worker was safely lowered to the ground and the other was rescued by the bucket truck.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Hallandale BeachBroward County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us