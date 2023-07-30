Ye's Twitter account is unsuspended months after it was banned over swastika post

Ye's account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was unsuspended Saturday, more than six months after it was banned over a post showing an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Elon Musk has not yet publicly commented and the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being 'turned back on.' It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company," New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac tweeted. "This comes after he shared an image of a swastika a few months ago."

Musk said in a December post that Ye was suspended "for incitement to violence." The tweet was blocked by the platform for violating its rules.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That wasn't the first time Ye got in trouble over his posts. In October 2022, his account was restricted over antisemitic comments but he returned to the platform the following month.

Ye has not tweeted anything since his account was unsuspended. His last post is Dec. 1, 2022, and was seemingly a jab at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.