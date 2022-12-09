Yosemite Will Require Reservations for Some Horsetail Fall Dates

What to Know Horsetail Fall, a February favorite at Yosemite National Park, can shimmer with "fiery" sunlight in the late winter

The annual spectacle is known to attract crowds of onlookers, especially on weekends

Yosemite revealed that entrance reservations will be required on select dates in February 2023 to help ease congestion

VERTICAL MAGIC: The recent news that summertime reservations would no longer be required to enter Yosemite National Park was greeted with cheers by many fans of the famous destination, especially those daytrippers who missed the spontaneity of planning a quick trip to the Land o' Waterfalls and Wonders. But one of the biggest wonders to be found in this wonderfully wonder-filled place doesn't occur during the warm days of July and August, when visitor capacity can swell; this stunner of a spectacle shimmers in the cold early evenings of late February, a seemingly unlikely time for a national park to put on a show. But put on a show, Horsetail Fall most certainly does, thanks to its dramatic position, the setting of the winter sun, and how both elements ethereally weave together to create a waterfall that seems to possess pure fire. Of course, there's no actual flames involved in this limited-time happening, but the surreal sight understandably draws crowds of curious onlookers, people seeking some earth-sun magic in the heart of wintertime.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK... knows that this yearly event will again entice a high number of visitors to swing by the epic valley near the middle and end of the second month, and to ease the expected congestion? Park reservations will be in place over several February 2023 dates. Those dates include Feb. 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26 (indeed, these are the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays of the expected show), the entrance fee is $35 per car, and securing your reservation? You can, beginning on Jan. 13 at 8 in the morning (Recreation.gov is the site). There's more to know about visiting during Horsetail Fall's remarkable run, like what happens if you arrive at the national park earlier in the week, and other helpful pointers, so find out more at the official Yosemite site.