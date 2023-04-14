Animals

Young Moose Causes Quite a Stir at Alaska Hospital

Looks like some office plants were the main attraction.

By NBC NewsChannel

NBC Universal, Inc.

So this moose walks into a medical building.

It sounds like the set up for a bad joke, but it was no joke when that exact thing happened in Alaska last Thursday.

A young moose trudging through the snow and possibly looking for a meal dropped in for a visit at the Providence Alaska Health Park.

The animal apparently saw green plants growing inside and just couldn't resist.

The moose triggered the sensors on the automatic doors to the building that houses the hospital's cancer center and other medical offices.

Its presence caused quite a stir as it reportedly munched on some office plants.

Then a security team responded and gently ushered the large animal back outside before it, or anybody inside, got hurt.

This article tagged under:

AnimalsAlaska
