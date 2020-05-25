Your Next Zoom Background: California Wine Country

By Alysia Gray Painter

Do some of your recent daydreams involve sitting on a terrace while trying a new pinot gris? Or perhaps watching the sun sink into the soft Central Coast hills, hills that are made even softer by the presence of vine after vine after vine?

You're clearly an aficionado of vino, and the lovely lands where grapes grow around the Golden State.

And to help you keep daydreaming about future visits, the Wine Institute, "the public policy advocacy group of 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses," has created a series of spectacular Zoom-ready backgrounds.

Will you feature Sonoma, Santa Barbara, Temecula Valley, or the SLO Coast first? Call it a convivial conversation starter among you and your colleagues or family members. They're all free, too, like daydreams are right now. Find several to choose from at the Wine Institute site now.

8 photos
1/8
Wine Institute
Temcula Valley Winegrowers
2/8
Wine Institute
Livermore Valley Winegrowers
3/8
Wine Institute
SLO Coast Wine Collective
4/8
Wine Institute
Sonoma County Vintners
5/8
Wine Institute
Santa Barbara Vintners
6/8
Wine Institute
Santa Cruz Mountains
7/8
Wine Institute
Mendocino Winegrowers
8/8
Wine Institute
Paso Robles Wine Country

This article tagged under:

stay at home

