DeRozan considers LaVine one of his ‘most talented' NBA teammates

While Kings fans might not yet be familiar with newly acquired wing Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan knows the NBA All-Star well after spending three seasons together as teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan offered immense praise of LaVine, stating the 29-year-old is among the best players he has played with during his 16-year NBA career.

"Everything, everything," DeRozan said Monday on "Kings Postgame Live" when asked what LaVine will bring to the Kings.

"That's one of the most talented players I've ever played with in my career. It sucks, my last two years in Chicago he wasn't healthy. Our first year together, me and him making the All-Star Game together just shows the talent that he is and the capability he's able to do. It's amazing. I can't wait for the fans [to] get a chance to witness it."

LaVine was the key return in Sacramento's three-team trade that send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, and figures to play a pivotal role in the Kings' intentions of remaining a Western Conference contender despite the star point guard's departure.

LaVine is averaging career highs in field-goal percentage (51.1), 3-point percentage (44.6) and effective field-goal percentage (60.7) while averaging 24.8 points per game during the 2024-25 NBA season.

After back-to-back NBA All-Star appearances from 2020-21 to 2021-22, LaVine once again is playing at a high level that offers a palpable optimism about his potential contributions to the Kings both this season and in the years to come.

