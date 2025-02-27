LaVine becomes fastest Kings player to reach rare scoring feat

It took Zach LaVine less than 10 games to make Kings franchise history.

LaVine had 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range in Sacramento's 118-101 road win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, adding eight rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

His latest performance brought his total points and made 3s with the Kings to 206 and 26, respectively, through nine games, making him the fastest player in Kings history to record at least 200 points and at least 25 made 3-pointers, per StatMamba.

LaVine also is tied for the second-fastest Kings player to reach 200 points with the franchise, regardless of 3-pointers made, joining Hall of Fame guards Oscar Robertson and Mitch Richmond on that list.

First on that list? DeMar DeRozan, whom LaVine was teammates with for three years before the duo reunited in Sacramento this season.

It took LaVine a few games to unveil his sharpshooting with the Kings as he got fully acclimated to Sacramento's system. He was just 14 of 53 (26.4 percent) from beyond the arc in his first seven games with the team. As a career 39-percent 3-point shooter, he knew eventually his shots was fall -- and he was right.

In Monday's blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets, LaVine erupted for a season-high 42 points on 16-of-19 shooting from the field and 8 of 9 from long range. He had 18 points in just over three minutes of the fourth quarter alone.

LaVine now is shooting 25 of 37 (67.6 percent) from the field and 12 of 17 (70.6 percent) from 3-point range over his last two games.

Every good shooter knows that all it takes is one game to get going, and it appears the real Zach LaBeam has been unleashed in Sacramento.

