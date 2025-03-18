What we learned as LaVine, Monk star in Kings' win over Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO – Malik Monk had 28 points and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 132-122 on Monday at Golden 1 Center, ending a four-game losing streak despite being without center Domantas Sabonis for the final 23 minutes.

Sabonis, whose 51 double-doubles are the second most in the NBA this season, suffered a cut over his left eye after Luke Kennard hit him with the back of his head. Sabonis returned but left again in the second half after rolling his right ankle.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play



That put a damper on what was a much-needed victory for Sacramento. The Kings (34-33) are trying to hold onto the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks, who did not play Monday, are two games back in the No. 10 slot.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points as the Kings improved to 21-15 under interim coach Doug Christie. DeMar DeRozan had 22 points and nine rebounds. Keegan Murray added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Desmond Bane poured in a season-high 44 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies, who had won five of their previous six to move into the No. 2 seed in the West, played their second consecutive game without injured guard Ja Morant.

The Kings built a 65-54 at halftime that was never threatened. Sacramento maintained the double-digit lead the rest of the game.

Here are the takeaways from Monday’s game:

Jake shakes and bakes

Jake LaRavia has been a great addition since being acquired in a multi-team trade before the deadline and showed again why against the Grizzlies, his former team.

Over the final four minutes of the first quarter when the Kings’ best scoring option was off the floor, LaRavia turned into a one-man show. He made a great block/steal on LaMar Stevens, then snatched another turnover 30 seconds later and turned it into a mean one-handed dunk. He scored again after a steal by rookie Devin Carter as Sacramento built an 11-point lead.

The second-year forward brings instant energy to the court on both ends and has no problem letting it fly on the offensive end.

Muzzling Memphis

The Grizzlies were riding one of their best stretches of the season, having won four consecutive games while scoring 120 points or more in each victory.

That all came crashing down at Golden 1 Center. The Kings, near the bottom of the NBA in defensive rating for the previous five games, rediscovered how to D up and put the clamps on Memphis.

Not having to face Morant helped, although Memphis did keep its scoring streak going. The Grizzlies star sat out a second consecutive game with hamstring and shoulder issues.

Doesn’t matter at this stage of the season, however. The Kings need to stack wins and it doesn’t matter who it’s against or what players they have to face.

Weathering Sabonis' absence

The Kings did a good job holding down the fort both times when Sabonis was hurt and off the court.

Sacramento’s big man missed nearly 13 minutes of game time in the first half after suffering an accidental headbutt by Kennard, then limped off the court after rolling his ankle early in the third quarter. He didn't shoot the free throws, meaning he wasn't allowed to return to the game and missed the final 23 minutes.

Both times that Sabonis was hurt the Kings weathered the storm well. They expanded on a lead after he suffered the cut over his left eye. After the ankle injury, Sacramento maintained its comfortable double-digit lead.

Historically the Kings have had their issues whenever Sabonis is out, so it has to be encouraging for Christie to see how well they did without the big man.

