Zach LaVine

Kings' LaVine named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zach LaVine received his first NBA accolade as a member of the Kings.

Sacramento's star guard was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday, along with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who was the Eastern Conference recipient.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In Sacramento's three games last week, LaVine scored 20, 22 and 42 points, respectively, in the Kings' wins over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Utah Jazz on Wednesday and Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 50.7-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range in 52 games with the Chicago Bulls and Kings this season.

LaVine's tenure with the Kings got off to an inconsistent start after the blockbuster trade that landed him in Sacramento and star guard De'Aaron Fox with the San Antonio Spurs, but the two-time NBA All-Star appears to have found his groove and was rewarded for his recent hot stretch.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

U.S. & World

Canada 2 hours ago

12 injured in mass shooting at Toronto pub

Trump Administration 4 hours ago

Elon Musk's Starlink has a growing footprint in the federal government

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Zach LaVine
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us