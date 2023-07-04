Report: Warriors target Šarić could be waiting for Dame trade

As the first wave of NBA free agency news came and went, Dub Nation continues to sit back and wait for an update on Dario Šarić after his name recently was tied to the Warriors.

It was reported last week that Šarić agreeing to a contract with Golden State when free agency opened last Friday was a "high probability," multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, with one source adding that an agreement between both sides is "likely."

But it's been five days and nothing has come to fruition, although one NBA reporter has an idea of why. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Oregon last week, stating that his desired destination is with the Miami Heat. Several reports suggest that Miami doesn't have a trade package sufficient enough for Portland, though, requiring a third team to somehow get involved.

Yahoo! Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that Šarić could be waiting to see how things unfold with Lillard's situation.

"The Heat have told free-agent players like Malik Beasley, who agreed to a one-year contract with [the] Milwaukee [Bucks] on Monday, that Miami is in a holding pattern before moving forward with its veteran-minimum signings, sources said," Fischer wrote. "Other players like Josh Christopher, recently traded from Houston to Memphis, and Dario Šarić, who had a strong suitor in Golden State, could also be involved with Miami depending on these Lillard proceedings, sources said."

Lillard wants to contend for a championship. After 11 years in Portland, he decided it was time to try elsewhere. But Lillard doesn't have a no-trade clause, and the Blazers have him under contract through 2026-27. So they don't have to give him what he wants, although they likely will try their best to accommodate the star.

It just might take some time.

That means, or could mean, that Dub Nation will have to wait just a little longer.

At 6-foot-10, Šarić would fill several of the Warriors' needs, including one of the biggest -- size. The 29-year-old former 2014 first-round draft pick made his NBA debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016-17. In six seasons with Philly, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saric is averaging 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 413 games.

All good things take time, right?

