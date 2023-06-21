NBA mock draft: Who experts predict for Warriors' No. 19 pick

With the 2023 NBA Draft set for Thursday, league experts have had plenty of time to think about who the Warriors might select with their first-round pick.

Golden State is scheduled to have one pick in this year's draft at No. 19 overall. Their most recent first-round pick was Patrick Baldwin Jr., taken 28th overall last summer, and the team will look to add another promising player in this week's draft.

While the Warriors have a variety of paths they can take at No. 19, here's how the experts think things will shake out:

Brandin Podziemski, 20, SG, Santa Clara

"The Warriors are said to be looking at a different strategy on draft night this year, after previously picking young, developmental-type prospects who have been difficult to fully integrate into their style of play. Rival teams have pointed to the likes of Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kris Murray -- who bring varying degrees of skill, feel, shooting and two-way versatility, as the type of players the Warriors could target instead. Podziemski, an analytics-model favorite, has helped himself in the pre-draft process with the intriguing combination of toughness, shooting and passing ability he has demonstrated in workouts, helping him climb solidly into the first round."



Jaime Jaquez Jr., 22, SF, UCLA

"The one thing I’m consistently hearing is that there is absolutely, positively, no way in hell the Warriors are taking another speculative dart-throw on a teenager here. They are in win-now mode, and they saw what Christian Braun did for Denver this spring. The two names you hear for the Warriors are Jaquez and Kris Murray.

Trading the pick also seems unlikely, however, since the Warriors need cost-controlled contracts at the back end of their rotation. That’s where Jaquez comes in; his skill and basketball IQ would fit nicely in the Warriors’ system. He hasn’t been mocked this high, generally, but I have him firmly in my top 20.

Golden State could potentially double down on this strategy by trading down as well; for instance, swapping this pick for Indiana’s selections at Nos. 26 and 29, where they might land Jaquez and Murray."

Keyonte George, 19, SG, Baylor

"I had George in the top 10 in my first mock, but I'm getting the sense that I value him more highly than most teams at this point. I still think he has elite three-level scoring potential with the ability to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll, something that the Warriors lack outside of Steph Curry and Jordan Poole. There's a sentiment that Golden State could draft someone a little more NBA-ready with this pick, but I think they have to take the best prospect, and that's George if he's still on the board."

Brandin Podziemski, 20, SG, Santa Clara

"Brandin Podziemski strengthened his first-round case at the combine, leaving scouts more confident that his shot-making, playmaking and rebounding can translate.

The Santa Clara guard would give Golden State's second unit some extra creation and shot-making."

Jaime Jaquez Jr., 22, SF, UCLA

"While the Warriors have typically been geared to pursue younger prospects like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Co., Golden State is going to be over the "second apron" of the luxury tax in the new CBA and needs NBA-ready talent. The 22-year-old Jaquez was, simply put, the epitome of a winner at UCLA. He powered the program back to the national map with a Final Four appearance and a trip to the Sweet 16. His competitive edge and underrated athleticism have allowed the Bruins' product to rise up boards in the pre-draft process. Jaquez is a throwback player in a way, successfully playing with his back to the basket as a wing and using his body to impose his will for high percentage shots. He has a great understanding of what the right play is offensively and is a really solid defender. His feel for the game on the defensive end and the intensity that he plays with are what scouts love about him. The perimeter shot is the question mark, having shot just 32% from deep this past season. His lack of quickness is also a bit concerning in the transition from the college to the NBA level, but I’m bullish on Jaquez’s IQ, what he can add to a team and his understanding of making winning plays."

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 20, F, Marquette

"The Warriors are reportedly "done with projects" as they look to target a more established prospect with the No. 19 pick. Enter Prosper, an upperclassman forward whose draft stock has skyrocketed since the combine because of his long, wiry frame and versatility on both sides of the ball.

'O-Max' would give Golden State an energetic defender, intelligent cutter and growing 3-point shooter who could provide quality minutes for a win-now team right away."

Leonard Miller, 19, F, G League Ignite

"Miller is a versatile big man who can push the ball up the floor and finish beautifully at the rim. He uses his size to outrebound opponents, averaging a double-double this season."

Leonard Miller, 19, F, G League Ignite

Gradey Dick, 19, SG, Kansas

"Dick landing here would be a bit of a surprise since he’s gotten some top-10 hype. But all it takes is one or two surprises, such as Clowney and Jaquez, and then someone has to slide. It’d be a blessing for the Warriors, since Dick could help immediately in Steve Kerr’s motion-based offensive system. Dick offers more than shooting, though, because of his playmaking ability and at-rim finishing, making him a higher-upside player than people give him credit for."

Nick Smith Jr., 19, G, Arkansas

"Smith had an up-and-down season at Arkansas, plagued with a minor knee injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the season. The glimpses he showed offensively with his floater in the lane and his shot-making ability, particularly in the SEC tournament, were all positives for a productive NBA guard. His stats for the season aren't necessarily that impressive, posting a negative BPM (box plus-minus). Coming into the college season as one of the best freshman guards in the country, it would be hard to pass on him in the back half of the first round."

