Warriors Offseason

Report: DiVincenzo declines player option, will enter free agency

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Donte DiVincenzo reportedly will be hitting the open market later this week.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Tuesday, citing sources, that DiVincenzo will decline his $4.7 million player option and is set to become a free agent when the negotiating window opens Friday.

DiVincenzo signed a two-year deal worth $9.3 million with Golden State last summer that included a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 72 games (36 starts) last season, DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting a career-best 39.7 percent from 3-point range. He excelled as a starter late in the year while Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins missed time due to personal reasons.

DiVincenzo slumped through the playoffs, however, logging just 5.5 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field in the Warriors' 13 games, a run that ended in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, the most the Warriors could offer DiVincenzo in a new contract is $5.4 million. With the team already well over the luxury tax and prioritizing a reunion with Draymond Green this summer, DiVincenzo simply was too expensive to retain.

News

San Francisco 3 hours ago

Struggling with a drug crisis, San Francisco wants Narcan available at every pharmacy

California 27 mins ago

Hate crimes rose 20.2% in California in 2022

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Warriors OffseasonDonte DiVincenzo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us