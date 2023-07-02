Report: Gordon considered Warriors before agreeing to Suns deal

The Warriors potentially could have had another sweet-shooting guard join them in the Bay Area.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported Sunday, citing sources, that Eric Gordon had narrowed down his free agency destinations to Golden State, the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets before ultimately signing with the Suns.

The former Sixth Man of the Year had recently narrowed his choices down to Phoenix, Golden State and had even considered a reunion in Houston, sources said. https://t.co/ea31psgejV — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) July 2, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania added that Gordon also had richer deals offered to him but decided to join Phoenix to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Phoenix has turned into a destination this offseason: Gordon considered multiple contenders — including more lucrative deals — before committing to Suns to join a bolstered roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. https://t.co/ksDFXjc0wT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

Gordon split the 2022-23 NBA season between the Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers after he was acquired in a three-team trade at the deadline. He averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 69 games, 58 starts, with Houston and Los Angeles.

More importantly, the 34-year-old hit 42.3 percent of 3-point attempts in 22 games with the Clippers. For his career, Gordon has converted 37.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and could have been a valuable piece off the bench for the Warriors.

With Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo reportedly signing their own deals with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively, the Warriors are in need of backcourt depth.

Gordon has played alongside Chris Paul in the past during their time in Houston, facing off against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors in the 2010s.

Having a player of Gordon's caliber -- though he is on the downslope of his career -- could have relieved pressure off of Paul and considering the two have played together, it would have been a relatively seamless fit.

RELATED: Simmons suggests Warriors heading into ‘Last Dance' title chase

As NBA free agency continues along, it remains to be seen what other moves Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy has planned.

For now, Warriors fans will have to be patient to see how the roster eventually shakes out.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast