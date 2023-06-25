Report: Grizz had ‘genuine' Draymond interest before Smart trade

Draymond Green reportedly was garnering the attention of one of the Warriors' rivals.

NBA insider Marc Stein revealed in his Substack on Sunday that the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in Green before ultimately trading for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

"I'm told that the Grizzlies' pre-Smart interest in Green was genuine," Stein wrote (h/t Bleacher Report). "And it's fascinating to simply consider the idea of Green engaging Memphis in free agency conversations after the teams' past battles."

The Grizzlies showing interest in Green is interesting, to say the least.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Green is an accomplished defensive player in his own right and seamlessly would fit in with Jaren Jackson Jr. and the defensive identity the Grizzlies are trying to develop in Memphis.

However, considering the rivalry between the teams on and off the court, Green playing for the Grizzlies would have been a sight to see.

Before and during the 2022-23 NBA season, both Ja Morant and Green made it clear there was no rivalry between Golden State and Memphis, despite the fact that the Grizzlies used one of Green's quotes as literal bulletin-board material.

The Warriors also eliminated the Grizzlies from the 2022 NBA playoffs. Had he not been hurt, Morant claimed Memphis was the team to beat instead of Golden State.

Financially speaking, the Grizzlies would have to move many of their pieces in order to sign Green to the deal he is looking for. Recently, Green hinted at what he would like his next potential contract to be: A three-year deal worth around $100 million.

RELATED: Why Kings could be Draymond suitors in free agency

With Green being a free agent this offseason, many teams -- even teams chasing the Warriors -- will be lining up for the former Defensive Player of the Year's services.

It remains to be seen where Green ultimately will up, however.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast