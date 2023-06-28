Report: Warriors sought Anunoby-for-JP trade before CP3 deal

Before the Warriors sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, they reportedly discussed a similar trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State made many calls before landing a final deal last week, and one of those calls was to Toronto inquiring about 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported Wednesday.

"One of the Warriors’ calls, I’m told, was to check with Toronto about a proposal centering on Poole for 25-year-old forward OG Anunoby," Kawakami wrote. "But the Raptors weren’t interested."

Last week, Yahoo Sports' senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors also discussed a potential trade with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, but the Celtics moved forward with their three-team trade which sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Spurs, meanwhile, never made an offer appealing enough for the Warriors, Fischer added.

This wasn't the only time the Warriors sought to pursue Anunoby.

Back in February before the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors "made a hard push" to acquire the 6-foot-7 forward, The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes reported, but weren't willing to meet Toronto's asking price, which, per Holmes, included Jonathan Kuminga among other assets.

Anunoby continues to gain a lot of interest around the league as he enters the final non-option year of his Raptors contract.

In exchange for the 24-year-old Poole, 20-year-old Ryan Rollins, 20-year-old Patrick Baldwin Jr. and future draft picks, Golden State received 38-year-old Paul, a future Hall of Famer.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast