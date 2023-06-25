Report: Warriors projected to sign Draymond to three-year deal

Draymond Green and the Warriors reportedly are getting closer to a deal.

After initially opting out of his $27.6 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent come June 30, it seems likely that Green will be returning to the Warriors.

"I continue to hear nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year for Green to stay right where he's always been is forthcoming. (A three-year deal, league sources say, is a popular current projection for the 33-year-old.)" NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack newsletter (h/t Bleacher Report).

Jason Dumas reported on June 19 that Green was looking for a three-year deal to match Steph Curry's current contract, which is set to expire after the 2025-26 NBA season.

I’ve been told Draymond is seeking a contract that lines up with Steph’s in terms of length.



Look for a three year extension. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 19, 2023

Earlier this week, Green seemingly hinted he's hoping to earn around $100 million in his next contract.

Despite word spreading on social media that Green potentially could team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 20 that the 33-year-old and the Warriors were "destined to reunite."

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has reiterated how much he and coach Steve Kerr want Green back with Golden State.

“I think Steve has said it, and I’ll reiterate: We really want Draymond back," Dunleavy said in his introductory press conference as Warriors general manager on June 19. "What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. That’s very important.”

With June 30 inching closer and closer, it's becoming clearer where Green ultimately might end up.

And if all goes well between now and the start of free agency, the four-time champion could be staying with the only NBA franchise he's ever played for.

