Kings unveil purple-infused Statement uniforms for 2023-24

Kings fans wanted purple, Kings fans got purple.

Sacramento revealed its new Statement uniforms for the 2023-24 NBA season Wednesday, which incorporated the perfect blend of the franchise's past and future.

PAST MEETS FUTURE 🔥



Introducing our 2023-24 Statement uniform 🟣👑 pic.twitter.com/rTpin10iCI — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 5, 2023

The purple and black unis have an ombré blend in the middle with a purple and black checkered detail along the side from shoulder to knee.

Checkers aren't new to Kings guard Malik Monk, who modeled the rebranded jerseys. The 25-year-old sported a similar design while playing at Kentucky (h/t CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno).

Last time Malik Monk rocked the checkerboard pattern on the jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/jBRveiKZDj — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) July 5, 2023

The Kings also revealed the new uniforms Wednesday morning on KCRA3-TV.

The @SacramentoKings revealed the new Statement Jersey live on @kcranews Morning News. Thoughts???

Reports of purple fading away greatly exaggerated! Ha pic.twitter.com/ESniKLZXFS — Mike TeSelle (@MikeTeSelleTV) July 5, 2023

Earlier this week, the Kings introduced their new Icon and Association Edition jerseys for the upcoming season with the assistance of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis' Emmy-worthy acting.

TRADITION REINVENTED 💫



Introducing the 2023-24 Icon and Association Edition Uniforms 🔥



Honoring the past while crafting new traditions that embrace a thrilling new era of Sacramento Kings basketball 👑



More Info 💻 https://t.co/zq156DO0wS pic.twitter.com/Sk9XDjhVYD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 3, 2023

The new threads have both black and white versions with just a hint of purple -- one of Sacramento's official team colors -- on them. In the video, Sabonis asks Fox if there will be a purple uniform and the All-Star point guard hilariously informed him that there is a "purple shortage" due to having to fuel the iconic victory beam.

Monk was spotted rocking the new jersey while sitting courtside for Sacramento's opening summer league game Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Malik rocking the new threads 😏 pic.twitter.com/EXDs3Zuqnl — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 4, 2023

Three jerseys in three days, oh my! But it doesn't end there, Kings fans. Because Sacramento snapped its pesty 17-year playoff drought last season, the team will be rewarded with an "Earned" jersey design, which is only reserved for teams who made the postseason the previous year.

It's unknown at this time went hose jerseys will be revealed.

For now, though, Kings fans can soak in a flurry of new-look jerseys.