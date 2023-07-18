How Steph hilariously almost ruined Davidson recruitment

Steph Curry's disciplined upbringing could have changed everything for the NBA superstar.

The Warriors guard recently revealed in his "Stephen Curry: Underrated" documentary, which will be released Friday on Apple TV+, that he almost accidentally ghosted his Davidson College coach and nearly ruined his chances of attending the institution.

Curry sat down with TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb to talk about his highly-anticipated documentary and shared what led up to that frantic moment. The four-time NBA champ explained that Davidson coach Bob McKillop tried to reach out to Curry multiple times but never heard back. McKillop grew concerned that Curry would go to another college.

So, what happened?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Curry explained to his soon-to-be coach that his mom Sonya took his phone away for 10 days. Why?

"Not handling my business at home. The priorities," Curry said. "We had a very disciplined house with chores and making sure we understood that playing basketball was a privilege."

Stephen Curry, one of the greatest and most influential basketball players of all time, joins TODAY to talk about the new Apple TV+ documentary called “Stephen Curry: Underrated” that goes far beyond the sport, the support from his family, and more. pic.twitter.com/QG88UGVMEf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 18, 2023

On top of not doing his chores, Sonya had additional reasoning behind her actions.

Apparently, Curry had received -- not sent -- a text message with a curse word in it, and mama Curry was not a fan.

It's clear that the Curry household had its set of rules that had to be followed -- or else. Curry surely learned his lesson, and it paid off in the long run.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast