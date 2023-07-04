Watch Keegan throw down vicious poster dunk vs. Warriors

Fans watching Monday's California Classic matchup between the Kings and Golden State Warriors came to the same overarching question: Why is Keegan Murray playing in summer league?

The second-year forward told reporters last week that he wants to do what it takes to get better, and he wasted little time showcasing just that Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Less than 60 seconds into the contest, Murray nearly took it baseline to baseline and after cruising by four Warriors defenders, he topped it off with a vicious poster dunk. Fans -- mostly in disbelief at what they just witnessed -- erupted inside G1C. Teammates Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell had to get out of their courtside seats with faces just as stunned as those around them.

OMG KEEGAN 🤯pic.twitter.com/By2uBTi1ik — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 4, 2023

On the court, players were equally amazed. Second-year guard Keon Ellis was seen with his hands on top of his head as he tried to grasp what just occurred five feet away from him.

It was so loud that the "Murray!" chants howled after every one of the young forward's buckets hardly could be heard as it was taken over by "oohs" and "aahs."

Murray led all scorers in Sacramento's 100-94 win over its Northern California foes, finishing with 29 points on 47.0-percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range, adding one rebound and two steals in 31 minutes played.

While his showing -- and the dunk -- certainly impressed many, Kings summer league coach Luke Loucks believes one thing could have made the dunk better.

"Incredible dunk," Loucks said postgame (h/t The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson). "I'll give him a C-minus on the stare down."

The 22-year-old is known for his even-keeled and easy-going persona, but he's got some time to practice a mean mug.

Murray likely won't play many more games or heavy minutes this summer. But his willingness to compete with a bunch of newbies -- after breaking the 3-point rookie record, being named to the All-Rookie First Team and starting in seven playoff games as a rookie -- goes to show exactly where his head is at.

"I think it's huge," Loucks told reporters last week about Murray choosing to play this summer. "First and foremost that he wants to be here. He could be anywhere, like you said, All-Rookie, he could be back home working out. He wants to play and he wants to get better.

"I think the whole organization knows he's going to have to take the next step for us to take the next step. So he's here doing it."

Aside from Murray, other Kings players shined in flashes.

Jordan Ford finished with 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting (75 percent) and a perfect 3-of-3 from both downtown and at the charity stripe. He added a rebound and three assists in 22 minutes played.

Colby Jones, Sacramento's No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, dropped 12 points off the bench on 45.4-percent shooting, five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes.

The victory maybe wasn't complete revenge for the Kings-Warriors' intense first-round playoff matchup a few months ago, but it certainly was a step in the right direction toward what is continuing to build in Sacramento.