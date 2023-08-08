Kings officially sign Neemias Queta to standard NBA contract

The Kings filled their final open roster spot with a familiar face.

Sacramento announced Tuesday night it signed center Neemias Queta to a standard NBA contract, adding depth to their frontcourt with a player who spent the last two seasons in the organization.

Queta, selected by Sacramento in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, played a combined 20 games on a two-way contract the past two seasons. He played 15 games as a rookie and five last year, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field in his career.

Queta starred in the G League last year for the affiliate Stockton Kings, logging 17.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 43 regular-season contests. He finished as runner-up for the NBA G League Most Valuable Player award and earned All-NBA G League and All-Defensive G League honors.

The 24-year-old will be in the mix at backup center behind star Domantas Sabonis. The Kings signed Nerlens Noel and brought back Alex Len to provide depth behind Sabonis, which was a glaring need at times during the regular season. Trey Lyles, also returning to Sacramento on a two-year contract, likely will be featured at center in a small-ball lineup.

The Kings still have an open two-way contract to fill. Keon Ellis and rookie Jalen Slawson currently occupy two of the three two-way contracts the NBA allows for this upcoming season.

Sacramento will break training camp sometime in September. The Kings' first preseason game is scheduled for Oct. 8 against the Toronto Raptors in Vancouver.