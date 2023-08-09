49ers training camp battle: D-line depth competition continues

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa remains away from the 49ers facility while awaiting a massive contract extension, but his position on the 49ers' defensive line is a known quantity.

While the interior of the defensive front is locked in with Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave as the starters, who will line up opposite of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year when Week 1 rolls around is less clear.

Who will step up into the role through training camp is a battle to watch.

Drake Jackson, who had an inconsistent rookie season, has been locked in since the end of the 2022 season. The USC product spent the entire offseason at team headquarters working with the team’s strength and conditioning staff and has been looking as fast and athletic as he did when he was more than 10 pounds lighter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newcomer Clelin Ferrell has also been looking good through the first three weeks of training camp. The ex-Las Vegas Raider consistently has been getting into the backfield, including a moment that made Coach Kyle Shanahan hold his breath while knocking the football out of Brock Purdy’s throwing hand.

The high-motor pass rusher shared on Monday that it is a challenge for him to take his on-field speed down a notch. Ferrell is looking forward to getting on the field to face the Raiders on Thursday and Friday, but made sure to mention that there are no hard feelings toward his former team.

Former Detroit Lions pass rusher Austin Bryant has shown he can be a challenge for the 49ers' offensive line. After nursing a hamstring injury at the start of training camp, the Clemson product has shown he has the ability to use his length to get into the backfield with several pressures on Monday.

“Man, what D-lineman wouldn’t want to play here?” Bryant said on Tuesday. “You see how those guys play? There’s a lot of teams around the league trying to emulate what they do here. I’ve been part of a situation that tried to be that, but being here with the coaches that put it into action every Sunday and to see how it all works together, has been really fun to do, and be a part of thus far.”

After less than a week with the team, Taco Charlton has done enough for his name to be in the mix to be on the final 53-man roster. The 6-foot-6 defensive end is easy to spot on the field and difficult to stop. The former first-round pick (No. 28 overall) is someone who the team could lean on as a rotational player, if he continues to impress.

On the interior of the line, Javon Kinlaw has shown that he can be a force to be reckoned with on the field. The No. 14 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has had his struggles to stay healthy since joining the team but looks to be his healthiest yet going into his fourth NFL season.

Long-time veteran Kerry Hyder has been having very good camp showing he still has what it takes to compete with his younger counterparts after seven seasons in the league. The 32-year-old has been consistently winning his one-on-one matchups and getting pressure on whoever is under center for the offense.

Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill are veteran linemen who have been dependable rotational players for the team in the past. Both have had solid showings in camp, and with their experience in the system, will be seen on the field again in 2023.

Robert Beal has been improving since rookie minicamp and will be looking to make his mark as training camp practices continue. The fifth-round pick has had a slightly quieter camp but is one of the youngest of the group. More experience, especially in joint practices this week will give the Georgia product more chances to show his potential.

The remainder of the group has a lot of promise but will have to fight to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster. Alex Barrett has experience in the system which may give him an advantage. Kalia Davis has been sidelined with a hamstring injury which has limited his reps.

Both Daelin Hayes and Marlon Davison have NFL experience but are on the bubble to make the team but could be practice squad candidates along with undrafted free agent rookie Spencer Waege from North Dakota State.

The position battles on the defensive line could become more clear with practices in Las Vegas this week as well as the team's preseason opener.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast