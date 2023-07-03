Anthony Duclair

Jumbo plans to take new Sharks forward Duclair under his wing

By Sheng Peng

More of the newest San Jose Sharks said hello today.

On Jul. 1, the first day of free agency, free agent signings Kyle Burroughs, Givani Smith, and Ryan Carpenter spoke.

Today, Anthony Duclair and Mackenzie Blackwood jumped on Zoom to introduce themselves. Fabian Zetterlund, who recently re-signed to a two-year, $2.9 million deal, also talked.

Duclair was acquired on Jul. 1 in a trade with the Florida Panthers for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick, and Blackwood was acquired before the Draft in a trade with the New Jersey Devils for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Duclair talked about his friendship with Joe Thornton, the Duclair Foundation, and the Hockey Diversity Alliance’s plans this summer. Blackwood shared what he’s doing to combat the soft-tissue injuries that he’s battled over the last two years and if he was concerned when the Sharks didn’t qualify him. Zetterlund got into his struggles for the San Jose Sharks after he came over in the Timo Meier trade and shared details on how Erik Karlsson has mentored him.

Read the full article on San Jose Hockey Now

