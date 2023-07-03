NHL Free Agency

Why Sharks newcomers Burroughs, Smith, Carpenter joined San Jose

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The newest Sharks were introduced Saturday.

Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, 27, was signed to a three-year, $3.3 million contract.

Winger Givani Smith, 25, was signed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Center-winger Ryan Carpenter, 32, was signed to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract.

It was a busy day for Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who also re-signed MacKenzie Blackwood and Fabian Zetterlund, and inked Scott Sabourin to a two-year, two-way contract. He also traded for scoring winger Anthony Duclair.

Burroughs spoke on his friendship with Brenden Dillon, Smith shared why he took the Sharks’ offer over the Florida Panthers’ and Carpenter has a clear sense of his role, whatever San Jose team he’s on.

News

San Leandro 4 hours ago

1 dead, 2 arrested after law enforcement shooting in San Leandro

Fourth of July Jun 21, 2022

Bay Area 4th of July events guide 2023

We’ll talk with Duclair, Blackwood, and Zetterlund on Monday.

Kyle Burroughs

Burroughs, on what was enticing about the San Jose Sharks’ offer:

For me, a big reason to come down there was having a chance to play, being down there for three years, and making myself and my fiancé and our family [a home].

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL Free AgencyKyle BurroughsGivani SmithRyan Carpenter
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us