Why Sharks newcomers Burroughs, Smith, Carpenter joined San Jose

The newest Sharks were introduced Saturday.

Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, 27, was signed to a three-year, $3.3 million contract.

Winger Givani Smith, 25, was signed to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

Center-winger Ryan Carpenter, 32, was signed to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract.

It was a busy day for Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who also re-signed MacKenzie Blackwood and Fabian Zetterlund, and inked Scott Sabourin to a two-year, two-way contract. He also traded for scoring winger Anthony Duclair.

Burroughs spoke on his friendship with Brenden Dillon, Smith shared why he took the Sharks’ offer over the Florida Panthers’ and Carpenter has a clear sense of his role, whatever San Jose team he’s on.

We’ll talk with Duclair, Blackwood, and Zetterlund on Monday.

Kyle Burroughs

Burroughs, on what was enticing about the San Jose Sharks’ offer:

For me, a big reason to come down there was having a chance to play, being down there for three years, and making myself and my fiancé and our family [a home].

