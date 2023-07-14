Report: Penguins ‘confident' Karlsson prefers them in trade

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

Does Erik Karlsson prefer to go to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

The “Penguins, who have had multiple people speak with Erik Karlsson, are confident they’re his preferred destination,” the Athletic’s Rob Rossi wrote on Threads. “They have multiple plans for how to acquire him if/when Sharks decide to make a move.”

At the moment, the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly the only other team in the Karlsson derby.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Frank Seravalli, however, told Sportsnet 590 Toronto yesterday, “My understanding is there’s been a number of teams that have spoken to Erik Karlsson directly.”

He didn’t mention any other specific teams besides the Canes.

The San Jose Sharks star, who has four more years left in his contract at $11.5 million AAV, is also armed with a No-Movement Clause. But this doesn’t mean that Pittsburgh is the only place where he’ll go.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner said as much at the NHL Awards in late June.

“I’m very open-minded. I don’t have a preferred destination, or I think this team is the best team. There’s so many teams right now,” Karlsson said. “Like you just have to make the playoffs and you have a chance to win.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast