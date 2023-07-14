Erik Karlsson Trade

Report: Penguins ‘confident' Karlsson prefers them in trade

By Sheng Peng

Does Erik Karlsson prefer to go to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

The “Penguins, who have had multiple people speak with Erik Karlsson, are confident they’re his preferred destination,” the Athletic’s Rob Rossi wrote on Threads. “They have multiple plans for how to acquire him if/when Sharks decide to make a move.”

At the moment, the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly the only other team in the Karlsson derby.

Frank Seravalli, however, told Sportsnet 590 Toronto yesterday, “My understanding is there’s been a number of teams that have spoken to Erik Karlsson directly.”

He didn’t mention any other specific teams besides the Canes.

The San Jose Sharks star, who has four more years left in his contract at $11.5 million AAV, is also armed with a No-Movement Clause. But this doesn’t mean that Pittsburgh is the only place where he’ll go.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner said as much at the NHL Awards in late June.

“I’m very open-minded. I don’t have a preferred destination, or I think this team is the best team. There’s so many teams right now,” Karlsson said. “Like you just have to make the playoffs and you have a chance to win.”

