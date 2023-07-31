Lynch confident Bosa-49ers contract extension will get done

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa's 49ers contract holdout reached its seventh day Monday.

As the 49ers took to the field for their first padded practice of training camp, general manager John Lynch remained confident a deal eventually will get done.

"We have to strike the right mix of urgency," Lynch said. "I don't like this. I don't like not having one of our best players here. But I also understand it, and understand we're going to have to exhibit some patience, and understand that ultimately this whole thing will work out.

"I’m confident in that."

“We’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.”



Bosa is scheduled to enter the final year of his original contract after the club picked up his fifth-year option. Because he is under contract, he is subject to daily fines of up to $40,000. Because he remains on his rookie contract, the 49ers have the option to waive any fines he might accrue.

"We're both striving for the same thing, so we’ll focus on that," Lynch said.

Lynch said he, Bosa and Bosa's agent, Brian Ayrault, have agreed to keep negotiations private, and he said his contact has been exclusively with Ayrault as part of the contract talks.

Bosa, who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after a career-best 18.5 sacks, is set to become the highest-paid player in 49ers history as well as the top-paid edge rusher in the NFL. T.J. Watt tops the league at $28 million annually.

The sticking point could be whether Bosa's next contract should exceed the $31.67 million average of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Conditioning does not seem to be a major concern for Bosa, who did not appear in any preseason games during his first four NFL seasons. However, Lynch pointed out the importance of getting some extended practice time to get prepared for the start of the regular season, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I remain confident that we'll come to an agreement, get things taking care of so we have one of our best players, one of the best teammates," Lynch said.

"We miss him and look forward to the day he’s coming back."

