Why Shanahan isn't stressed about Bosa's preparation amid holdout

SANTA CLARA — On the 14th day of Nick Bosa’s holdout, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he is not stressing out over the contract impasse.

Shanahan said he hasn't even tempted to approach general manager John Lynch or chief contract negotiator Paraag Marathe for any updates on the situation.

"There’s not much to ask," Shanahan said.

"I don't know if Bosa's ever done a training camp, and he's done pretty good."



Bosa, coming off a season in which he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, enters his fifth NFL season. He is scheduled to make $17.859 million, but the sides are working toward a long-term contract extension.

Bosa has never played in a preseason game in his career since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

When asked if he is concerned about Bosa’s absence, Shanahan said, "No, not at all, because I don’t know if Bosa has ever done a training camp, and he’s done pretty good."

Shanahan said the team will be able to plug Bosa into the lineup almost immediately after he signs a contract that is certain to make him the highest-paid player in 49ers history.

Bosa registered a career-high 18.5 sacks last season. Shanahan noted that Bosa’s job is less reliant on teamwork than some other positions.

And he said he has no worries about Bosa being physically ready to go when a deal is reached.

"I have as much confidence in Nick as any player I’ve ever been around in terms of how he prepares and everything." Shanahan said. "I know they’re going to get it right, both sides, and I’m excited for when I do see him."

