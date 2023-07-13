Where Bosa ranks among edge rushers per execs, coaches, scouts

Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and at just 25 years old, his future is blindingly bright.

And apparently, executives, coaches and scouts around the league agree. With the 2023 NFL season fast approaching, ESPN released its annual survey ranking the top 10 players at each position. Spoiler alert: Bosa made the cut.

On a list with players like Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby, Bosa reigns the league's top edge rushers, per ESPN's ranking. And he wasn't the only Bosa on the list.

Their full list is as follows:

Nick Bosa, 49ers Myles Garrett, Browns Micah Parsons, Cowboys T.J. Watt, Steelers Haason Reddick, Eagles Maxx Crosby, Raiders Brian Burns, Panthers Matthew Judon, Patriots Von Miller, Bills Joey Bosa, Chargers

"Size, strength, power, speed, quickness, solid length, repertoire of moves and high motor," a high-ranking NFL official said. "He's got it all."

Bosa won the Defensive Player of the Year Award after registering a career- and league-best 18.5 sacks in 2022.

"He's just so fast and twitchy," an NFC exec said told ESPN. "He turns the edge so well and has a knack to get the ball back. [He] seems to make a game-changing play every week."

Bosa is a living nightmare for anyone in front of him, and San Francisco's defense got a whole lot scarier with the addition of Javon Hargrave.

The defensive star is in line for a massive contract extension, which some believe might be a historic payday. Bosa remains under contract through the 2024 season, but the 49ers are determined to sign the fourth-year pro to a new multiyear deal before the start of training camp.

Until then, there's plenty to be excited about in 2023.

