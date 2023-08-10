2023-24 NBA schedule

Report: Warriors, Nuggets to clash on Christmas Day

By Tom Dierberger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors will play on Christmas Day for the 11th straight year.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources, that Golden State is scheduled to battle the defending-champion Denver Nuggets on the road Dec. 25, one of five primetime matchups on the NBA's slate that day.

Golden State is 6-4 in its last 10 Christmas Day matchups. The Warriors celebrated the holiday last season by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 and beat the Suns 116-107 the year prior.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Details of the Warriors' schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season are beginning to emerge. Charania reported earlier Thursday night that the Warriors are slated to open the regular season Oct. 24 against the Suns.

The NBA always features intriguing matchups on Christmas Day each year. A primetime clash between the league's last two champions is one to circle on your calendar once the full schedule is released.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

News

San Francisco 3 hours ago

CPUC votes to let driverless car operations expand in San Francisco

maui wildfires 2 hours ago

‘It's like a bomb has dropped': Bay Area native's Lahaina bar destroyed in fire

This article tagged under:

2023-24 NBA schedule
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us