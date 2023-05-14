NYC Finds Cases of Drug-Resistant Skin Infection Never-Before-Seen in US

A new skin infection seemingly never detected before in the United States has been detected in at least two patients in New York City, and more cases are under review.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a "drug-resistant" infection responsible for causing severe ringworm cases in two women. The ringworm, also called tinea, causes itchy, red rashes on large areas of the body.

NYC patients have experienced lesions on their neck, abdomen, buttocks and thighs, according to the CDC report released last week.

Their particular strain of ringworm was tested and came back as Trichophyton indotineae, a strain that scientists say as reached "epidemic proportions" in South Asia. Periodic cases have been detected in other parts of the world, including Europe and Canada, but the two NYC cases are believed to be the first detected in the U.S.

The CDC is concerned about this particular strain because the skin infection has not responded to typical treatments prescribed by dermatologists.

The agency was first made aware of the virus at the end of February when a dermatologist in the city reported the two patients, women ages 28 and 47. The younger patient, pregnant at the time, exhibited symptoms all the way back in the summer of 2021. She had no recent history of international travel, which the CDC said could suggest local transmission.

The 28-year-old was prescribed an initial antifungal treatment that failed to clear the rash, but a subsequent four-week course of itraconazole finally did the trick.

Almost a year later, the CDC said the second woman developed a widespread rash while traveling in Bangladesh. She tried topical creams but when she came back to the states, she went to an "emergency department" three times to seek additional treatment. A second topical treatment and two four-week courses of medication finally helped the 47-year-old see an 80% improvement.

According to the report, the woman lives with her son and husband who have reported experiencing similar symptoms. The CDC said their cases are still being evaluated.

Dr. Avrom Caplan, who treated one of the patients, told NBC News that the fungal infection "is not a widespread problem" in the country.

Ringworm is spread through skin-to-skin contact and can appear on most areas of the skin. Although typically found among children, anyone can catch the infection.

If you believe you have this particular strain of ringworm, seek out a doctor or dermatologist for the appropriate treatment.