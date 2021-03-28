On The Move: Historic San Jose Building Relocates

A crowd gathered around South First and East Reed streets in San Jose Sunday morning to see
a historic old apartment building moving down the street after spending its first 110 years on that corner. Once it's settled on it's new location, the building will be remodeled and sold as affordable housing.
The building is a two-story Pallesen Apartment building that was built in 1910.
The move from its old location to new location was said to take five hours.
Workers beginning hooked the building onto the back of a semi-truck to relocate at East Reed Street and South Fourth Street.
The home is moving three blocks from its original location near the corner of South First and East Reed streets.