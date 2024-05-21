Park with panoramic views of the Bay opens on Yerba Buena Island

There's a new spot in the Bay Area to enjoy stunning views.

Recently opened Panorama Park on Yerba Buena Island provides visitors with 360-degree views of San Francisco Bay, the San Francisco skyline, the East Bay shoreline and more.

The park also has a towering sculpture called Point of Infinity, created by artist Hiroshi Sugimoto.

We just opened San Francisco's newest attraction, Panorama Park, a beautiful outdoor space that features unmatched views of San Francisco from Yerba Buena Island and the stunning 'Point of Infinity' sculpture by Hiroshi Sugimoto.



This park marks the latest milestone in the… pic.twitter.com/Xnjg3IHRiN — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 20, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The opening of the park comes as San Francisco works to transform Treasure and Yerba Buena islands into a community that, when finished, will feature 8,000 new homes; 300 acres of parks, trails and open space; new restaurants and shops; and a school and library, according to the city.

"San Francisco is home to the best parks and open spaces in the world and Panorama Park, with its spectacular views and world-class art installation, is a clear indication that the transformation of Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island is well underway," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement earlier this month. "Anyone who looks at any direction will witness the natural beauty of the San Francisco Bay Area, our impressive San Francisco skyline, and iconic sites such as the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. The opening of this park builds on our efforts to deliver amazing public spaces for all to enjoy."