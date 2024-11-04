Here are the 10 California ballot props explained in 1 minute or less

From minimum wage to criminal penalties, California voters are being asked to decide on 10 measures on the November ballot. NBCLA's Chief Political reporter Conan Nolan breaks down the argument for and against each proposition below in one minute or less.

Prop 2 explained: School bond

Proposition 2 would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for public school and community college facilities, increasing state costs of about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond.

Supporters include the California Federation of Teachers and opponents include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 2 means: California could borrow $10 billion to build new or renovate existing public school and community college facilities.

What a "No" vote on Prop 2 means: California could not borrow $10 billion to build new or renovate existing public school and community college facilities.

Prop 3 explained: Same-sex marriage

Proposition 3 would amend the California Constitution by removing language stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman, and would recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race.

Supporters include Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party. Opponents include California Capitol Connection and the California Family Council.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 3 means: Language in the California Constitution would be updated to match who currently can marry. There would be no change in who can marry.

What a "No" vote on Prop 3 means: Language in the California Constitution would not be changed. There would be no change in who can marry.

Prop 4 explained: Climate bond

Proposition 4 would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks, increasing state costs of about $400 million annually for 40 years to repay the bond.

Supporters include the California Democratic Party and CALFIRE Firefighters and opponents include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 4 means: California could borrow $10 billion to fund various activities aimed at conserving natural resources, as well as responding to the causes and effects of climate change.

What a "No" vote on Prop 4 means: California could not borrow $10 billion to fund various activities aimed at conserving natural resources, as well as responding to the causes and effects of climate change.

Prop 5 explained: Lower voting threshold

Proposition 5 would allow local bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval; borrowing would be repaid with higher property taxes.

Supporters include the California Democratic Party and the California Housing Consortium. Opponents include the Republican Party of California and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 5 means: Certain local bonds and related property taxes could be approved with a 55% vote of the local electorate, rather than the current two-thirds approval requirement. These bonds would have to fund affordable housing, supportive housing, or public infrastructure in California.

What a "No" vote on Prop 5 means: Certain local bonds and related property taxes would continue to need approval by a two-thirds vote of the local electorate.

Prop 6 explained: Limit forced labor in state prisons

Proposition 6 would amend the California Constitution to remove the current provision that allows jails and prisons to impose involuntary servitude to punish crime (i.e., forcing inmates to work).

Supporters include the California Labor Federation and the ACLU of California. Opponents include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 6 means: Involuntary servitude would not be allowed as punishment for crime. State prisons would not be allowed to discipline people in prison who refuse to work.

What a "No" vote on Prop 6 means: Involuntary servitude would continue to be allowed as punishment for crime.

Prop 32 explained: Minimum wage

Proposition 32 would increase the state minimum wage to $18 an hour over several years.

Supporters include the California Democratic Party and the California Labor Federation. Opponents include the California Chamber of Commerce and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 32 means: The California minimum wage would be $18 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.

What a "No" vote on Prop 32 means: The California minimum wage likely would be about $17 per hour in 2026. After that, it would go up each year based on how fast prices are going up.

Prop 33 explained: Local rent control

Proposition 33 would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995 and expand local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property in California.

Supporters include the California Democratic Party and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Opponents include the California Republican Party and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 33 means: California state law would not limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.

What a "No" vote on Prop 33 means: California state law would continue to limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have.

Prop 34 explained: Patient spending

Proposition 34 would require certain health care entities to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program.

Supporters include the Republican Party of California, the California Association of Realtors and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Opponents include the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Housing is a Human Right and the National Organization for Women.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 34 means: Certain health care entities would have to follow new rules about how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program. Breaking these rules would result in penalties (such as not being able to operate as a health care entity), generally for a ten-year period.

What a "No" vote on Prop 34 means: These new rules would not go into effect.

Prop 35 explained: Health care tax

Proposition 35 would provide permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services.

Supporters include Planned Parenthood Affiliates of CA, the California Democratic Party and the Republican Party of California. Opponents include the California Alliance for Retired Americans, the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network and the League of Women Voters of California.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 35 means: An existing state tax on health plans that provides funding for certain health programs would become permanent. New rules would direct how the state must use the revenue.

What a "No" vote on Prop 35 means: An existing state tax on health plans would end in 2027, unless the Legislature continues it. The new rules would not become law.

Prop 36 explained: Criminal penalties

Proposition 36 would allow felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950 in California, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions.

Supporters include the Crime Victims United of California, the California District Attorneys Association and the Family Business Association of California. Opponents include Diana Becton, District Attorney Contra Costa County and the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

What a "Yes" vote on Prop 36 means: People convicted of certain drug or theft crimes could receive increased punishment, such as longer prison sentences. In certain cases, people who possess illegal drugs would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison.

What a "No" vote on Prop 36 means: Punishment for drug and theft crimes would remain the same.

For more information on the propositions, visit the California Secretary of State's Voter Information Guide.