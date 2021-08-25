3 Republicans, 1 Democrat Take the Stage at the Gubernatorial Recall Debate

Three republicans -- former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, State Assemblyman Keven Kiley and businessman John Cox -- and democrat YouTube star Kevin Paff-Rath were on the debate stage Wednesday night, laying out why they should take over Governor Gavin Newsom's job.

They addressed how they would stop the spread of COVID, forest management and wildfires, solving the housing crisis and drought, among other topics.

Governor Newsom was invited to the debate but declined. California voters have already received a mail-in recall ballot. Those tracking those ballots said more democrats than republicans have turned them in.

“Clearly republicans are engaged and interested but it doesn't seem like they want to vote early- democrats are the opposite,” said Paul Mitchell of Political Data, Inc.

There are more than three weeks left to get ballots in, as well as in-person voting on Election Day on Sept. 14.

