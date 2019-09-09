Air Force Reviews All Layovers After Crew Stayed at Trump's Scotland Hotel - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Air Force Reviews All Layovers After Crew Stayed at Trump's Scotland Hotel

The stop in March at Trump Turnberry, about 40 miles southwest of Glasgow, has been the subject of a House ethics investigation for weeks

Published 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Air Force Reviews All Layovers After Crew Stayed at Trump's Scotland Hotel
    Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images, File
    President Donald Trump walks as he plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry, the luxury golf resort in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018.

    The Air Force said Sunday that it doesn't appear any regulations were broken when a military crew flying from Alaska to Kuwait stopped off in Scotland and stayed overnight at a resort owned by President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

    But it has decided to investigate all such sleepovers anyway, it said, because of a possible perception that it's "not being good stewards of taxpayer funds."

    The stop in March at Trump Turnberry, about 40 miles southwest of Glasgow, has been the subject of an ethics investigation by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for weeks, but it wasn't publicly disclosed until Politico reported the trip on Friday.

    In a letter in June to Patrick Shanahan, who was acting defense secretary at the time, committee leaders said they were investigating whether Trump may have benefited from "receipt of emoluments in violation of the U.S. Constitution."

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices