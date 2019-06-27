Security Breach on First Night of Democratic Debate in Miami - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Security Breach on First Night of Democratic Debate in Miami

Austin Ogg, of California, trespassed into the Adrienne Arsht Center and went onstage minutes before the debate started, police say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Austin Ogg Appears in Miami-Dade Bond Court

    Austin Ogg, 30, of California, faces a charge of trespassing after he gained access into the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami without credentials and walked onto the stage minutes before the first Democratic debate, police said.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A California man was arrested after he trespassed into the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami and walked onto the stage minutes before the start of the first night of the Democratic presidential debates, police said.

    Austin Ogg, of Lockeford, California, was not credentialed and first attempted to get into the building before he was questioned and given a warning from a witness, Miami police said in an arrest report.

    Ogg was able to get into the center later after telling a security guard that he had to use the restroom, police said. He stayed inside the restroom for about an hour and then made his way to the auditorium when the candidates were onstage before the debate started. 

    Police said Ogg attempted to speak while onstage but was quickly removed by security.

    Senate Passes Stopgap Aid Package as Border Debate Grows

    [NATL] Senate Passes Stopgap Aid Package as Border Debate Grows

    Senate has passed an emergency aid bill pledging nearly $4.6 billion dollars to address the humanitarian crisis at the border. It comes as the Trump administration faces backlash for the treatment of migrant children at a U.S. detention facility in Texas.

    (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    Ogg, 30, faces a charge of trespassing and was booked into jail on $500, online records show.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices