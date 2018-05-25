Rebecca Kahl told NBC News she received emails in 2017 from a woman named Adriana Gavrilo, who turned out to be an operative of Black Cube, the firm accuses of trying to undermine the Iran Deal. Rebecca Kahl's husband, Colin Kahl, had been an assistant to President Barack Obama and national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden.

After reports of an undercover campaign by a shadowy Israeli firm called Black Cube to discredit the Iran deal, internal Black Cube documents obtained by NBC News and interviews of sources with direct knowledge of Black Cube’s operations reveal a business intelligence company with government contracts and a special department for politically motivated work.

Black Cube worked to contact the family of former Obama administration officials. A source familiar with this specific outreach told NBC News it was part of an effort to discredit Obama administration officials who had worked on the Iran nuclear deal – and, by extension, the deal itself.

Black Cube sought evidence of nefarious behavior, such as financial or sexual impropriety, by the deal's architects. Operatives hoped to obtain such evidence by befriending their targets or their targets’ associates.

In a statement to NBC News, Black Cube said it has no relationship to the Iran nuclear deal. The firm added that it “always operates in full compliance of the law in every jurisdiction in which it conducts its work.”

