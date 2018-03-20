Cambridge Analytica CEO Suspended After Video Shows Him Saying Firm Ran Trump's Digital Campaign - NBC Bay Area
Cambridge Analytica CEO Suspended After Video Shows Him Saying Firm Ran Trump's Digital Campaign

In a new video posted by Channel 4, Nix is heard saying the company did much of the work behind Trump's campaign

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
    CEO of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix speaks at the Concordia Summit Sept. 19, 2016, in New York, New York.

    The chief executive of Cambridge Analytica claimed his company ran all the digital operations for the Trump campaign and used a secret email system where messages self-destruct, according to a new report from NBC News' U.K. partner ITN Channel 4 News.

    The new article and video were posted Tuesday afternoon. The CEO, Alexander Nix, was suspended with immediate effect, the company said.

    In the video posted by Channel 4, Nix is heard saying the company did much of the work behind Trump's campaign, which resulted in a shocking upset victory over Hillary Clinton in November 2016.  Nix also ripped into House Intelligence Committee members who interviewed him as part of their investigation into Russian election meddling, and talked about using "proxy organizations" to "put information into the bloodstream to the internet." 

    Cambridge Analytica said in a statement that it was not under investigation and "there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the company."

