U.S. Secret Service officers took a woman into custody after her car struck a security barrier near the White House.

No shots were fired and no one in law enforcement was injured in the incident at 17th and E streets, the Secret Service said.

But a witness said he heard what he thought sounded like gunshots.

"After she hit the barricade, she just kept pressing on the gas and trying to push through, I guess," Chris Bello said. "That's what it looked like. And then they ordered her to stop, and they fire because she wouldn't stop."

He said it sounded like two or three shots.

The White House was locked down but concern about the incident is low, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams reported. Secret Service and George Washington University police officers have blocked off the area. It's unclear if the White House is still locked down.

President Donald Trump had just met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House.

A law enforcement official said the Secret Service knows the woman because she's been around the White House before. The woman is believed to have mental or emotional issues.

The News4 I-Team has reported more than 20 White House security breaches in the past four years. Many of them involve people with mental or emotional issues, and many of them try to do it again.

On May 17, 2017, a Tennessee woman was caught scaling the White House fence. She violated a stay-away order at the White House in July.



The vehicle in Friday's incident had Tennessee license plates.

The condition of the driver in Friday's incident is unknown.