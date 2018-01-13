Chelsea Manning Files for Maryland US Senate Seat

Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents, has filed paperwork to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland.

Manning would be taking on Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, who has been serving the state for two terms since 2007. Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing and is running as a Democrat.



Manning would become the fifth candidate who has declared intention for that U.S. Senate seat for Maryland.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is Maryland’s other senator since his election in 2017.

Manning spent more than six years of a 35-year sentence behind bars. Former President Barack Obama granted clemency to Manning during his final days in office in January 2017.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.