A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

A top Republican senator Tuesday defended the whistleblower at the center of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry following repeated attacks from President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers’ requests for confidentiality," Sen. Chuck Grassley, head of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement.

Grassley also pushed back against what's become a GOP talking point — that the secondhand information the whistleblower offered should be discounted.