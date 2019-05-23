Senate Strikes Deal for Disaster Relief; Shuns Border Wall Funding

Senators reached a bipartisan deal Thursday that would provide more than $19 billion in disaster aid funding to parts of the U.S. hit by hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires, following months of negotiation.
Leaving a closed-door Senate Republican lunch, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala. told reporters that an agreement had been reached, NBC News reports.
The two said they had spoken to President Donald Trump about the parameters of the deal Thursday afternoon, which excludes the $4.5 billion in border funding that White House and Republicans kept demanding. Trump signed off, according to the two lawmakers.