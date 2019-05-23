Senate Strikes Deal for Disaster Relief; Shuns Border Wall Funding

Workers stand on top of a mountain of flood-damaged corn seed at the Bartlett grain elevator in Hamburg, Iowa, Friday, May 10, 2019. The House on Friday passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases, as Democrats try to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico.

Senators reached a bipartisan deal Thursday that would provide more than $19 billion in disaster aid funding to parts of the U.S. hit by hurricanes, flooding, earthquakes and wildfires, following months of negotiation.

Leaving a closed-door Senate Republican lunch, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala. told reporters that an agreement had been reached, NBC News reports.

The two said they had spoken to President Donald Trump about the parameters of the deal Thursday afternoon, which excludes the $4.5 billion in border funding that White House and Republicans kept demanding. Trump signed off, according to the two lawmakers.