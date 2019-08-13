Cuccinelli Torches Famous Statue of Liberty Immigrant Quote

In an effort to defend a new Trump administration rule aimed at making it harder for poorer legal immigrants to stay in the U.S., acting Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli offered a new take Tuesday on the poem attached to the Statue of Liberty, NBC News reports.

"Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge," Cuccinelli said during an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition."

The poem, titled "The New Colossus" and written by Emma Lazarus in 1883, reads: "Give me your tired, your poor, / Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, / The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. / Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, / I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

The interview followed the administration's Monday announcement of a rule that would make it more difficult for low-income, legal immigrants who receive public assistance to remain in the country legally.

Trump Says There Is GOP Support for More ‘Intelligent’ Background Checks