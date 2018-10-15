DHS Finds Increasing Attempts to Hack US Election Systems Ahead of Midterms - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

DHS Finds Increasing Attempts to Hack US Election Systems Ahead of Midterms

The assessment said the federal government does not know who is behind the attacks

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Much Sleep do you Really Need?
    Getty Images
    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

    The Department of Homeland Security says it's working to identify who — or what — is behind an increasing number of attempted cyber attacks on U.S. election databases ahead of next month's midterms.

    "We are aware of a growing volume of cyber activity targeting election infrastructure in 2018," the department's Cyber Mission Center said in an intelligence assessment issued last week and obtained by NBC News. "Numerous actors are regularly targeting election infrastructure, likely for different purposes, including to cause disruptive effects, steal sensitive data, and undermine confidence in the election."

    The assessment said the federal government does not know who is behind the attacks, but it said all potential intrusions were either prevented or mitigated.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices